Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:33 pm

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Honors Adams School’s Holdren Family

Parents Clay and Kristina, with son Jack, provide supplies, food and volunteer time

By Tom Jacobs for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | May 29, 2012 | 6:59 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North has named the Holdren family — parents Clay and Kristina, and son Jack — the Adams Family of the Month for May.

The program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and serve as positive role models for their children and the community at large.

The Holdrens were recognized for the support they provide to the entire Adams School, which comes in the form of classroom books and supplies, food for Conference Week teacher and staff luncheons, and the donation of a percentage of the purchase of Holdren’s Restaurant gift certificates.

In addition, Kristina Holdren volunteers in Jack’s kindergarten class, assisting students with individual projects and helping them master mathematics concepts such as addition and subtraction. She reads aloud to the students, and provides assistance during English Language Arts Workshop rotations.

On Thursday mornings, she also helps patrol the Adams School parking lot and student drop-off.

RCSBN has been a supporter of Adams School for more than 20 years.

— Tom Jacobs is a past president for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

