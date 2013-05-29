Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center to Celebrate Life with Saturday’s Viva la Vida

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | May 29, 2013 | 11:41 p.m.

In a continuing effort to bring hope and encouragement to those facing cancer, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic is holding its annual Viva la Vida event for cancer patients, survivors, family members and friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus.

Viva la Vida will feature festivities for the whole family, including entertainment provided by magicians, clowns, a DJ and manicures by the Paul Mitchell School. Guests of all ages are invited to participate in various crafts, activities and games and will be treated to lunch.

“Cancer diagnosis and treatment brings emotional, social and physical challenges, and often those challenges can distract from the simple joys of life,” said Rick Scott, vice president of oncology services at the Cancer Center.

Held in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day and attracting more than 1,000 attendees each year, Viva la Vida was created in 1990 to give those who have faced cancer a chance to get away from the day-to-day struggles and burdens of diagnosis and treatment. It is a day for patients and survivors to connect and to recognize the healthcare providers, family, and friends who have supported them along the way.

This year marks the event’s 23rd anniversary and will honor cancer patients and survivors in our community as well as the nearly 14 million cancer survivors nationwide.

“Viva la Vida is an opportunity to celebrate life and forget about the disease for a day,” Scott said. “It’s an incredibly special event, where you meet many courageous people.”

The event is open to cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their families and friends. Everyone attending will be treated to lunch and dessert.

Reservations are required. To request an invitation and registration form, click here or call 805.898.2115. RSVPs accepted by mail or phone.

— Lindsay Groark is the marketing manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

 
