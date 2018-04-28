Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:30 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Issues 1-Day Community Challenge to Help Feed Children This Summer

By Danielle Deltorchio for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | May 29, 2013 | 2:56 p.m.

For 38,155 children in Santa Barbara County who rely on school-year programs to provide their daily meals, summer may be the toughest time of the year. With the support of the community and program partners, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provides nutritious, fresh lunches, physical activities and hope for 3,000 kids through its Picnic in the Park Program.

The Foodbank is challenging the community to raise $10,000 in a single day, the second annual local Hunger Awareness Day on June 7, to distribute 35,000 meals through Picnic in the Park.

By donating the amount of money that you would spend on a lunch you can help feed local children in need. Every $20 donated would enable the Foodbank to distribute seven nutritious meals, $250 to distribute 90 meals, and $1,000 to distribute 350 meals.

The Foodbank is especially encouraging first-time donors to come forward with this easy way to make a difference, and make summer a time of fun instead of suffering. If 1,000 people each give $10 on June 7, the goal would be reached immediately.

Beginning in June, the Foodbank will distribute lunches Monday through Friday for a 10-week period at more than 15 sites countywide. With this additional support, the Foodbank will be able to grow the Program by 25 percent over last summer, to reach 3,000 children in need.

Hunger Awareness Day also serves to raise awareness of the causes of food insecurity in Santa Barbara County, and the long-term solutions Foodbank is creating with the help of community support, volunteerism and partnerships.

To make a donation on June 7:

» Donate online by clicking here

» Donate by phone: North County at 805.937.3422 x104, or South County at 805.967.5741 x104

» Donate by mail: North County Facility, 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455, or South County Facility, 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

» Donate in person at your local Rabobank in Santa Barbara County, with locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Vandenberg Village, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Goleta, Buellton, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

» Follow the Foodbank on social media for reminders, Facebook Foodbank SB or Twitter Foodbank SBC

Volunteers are also needed for the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Program this summer. Find out more about volunteer opportunities by clicking here.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

