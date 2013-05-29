Santa Barbara Town Hall Meeting to Focus on Downtown Enforcement Issues

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the Santa Barbara Police Department will host a town hall meeting from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Join the hosting Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s Government Relations Committee for a presentation and Q&A session regarding ongoing downtown enforcement issues with the Police Department:

» What’s legal behavior vs. what’s not

» New trikes/beat coordinators/foot patrols

» Budget request for two dedicated TPF officers on State Street

» Gang injunction FAQs

» Update on restorative policing

What is being done? What else can be done? What can you expect? What can you do?

Bring your questions, suggestions and willingness to look for solutions!



For more information, contact the Downtown Organization by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .