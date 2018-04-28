Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to Award Record $8.1 Million

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will award a record $8.1 million on Wednesday to help thousands of Santa Barbara County students to attend college, vocational school, graduate school and medical school.

Join proud parents, students and foundation leaders as they gather at the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for the annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in conjunction with its largest partner, the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The ceremony will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free, and is open to the public. A group photo opportunity of the student recipients will be arranged at the conclusion of the awards event at 5 p.m.

Speakers include Peter MacDougall, chair of the Santa Barbara Foundation; Catherine Brozowski, vice president of the Orfalea Foundation; and Alan Griffin, president of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Students are faced with rapidly increasing tuition and fees at state and private institutions. Scholarships and loans make it possible for thousands of local students and families to achieve their goals of college access and completion.

“It is imperative that we help young people finance and achieve their academic goals,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “In turn, they will bring their considerable talents and skills to the workforce and become involved citizens.”

“The Santa Barbara Foundation is honored to partner with the Scholarship Foundation to provide scholarships to students,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Bravo to these young adults who are the promise of our collective future.”

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.