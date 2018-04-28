Tim Durnin: The Two Most Common Reasons Strategic Planning Fails

I have been involved with or guided no fewer than 15 strategic planning processes in my career. From schools to nonprofits, small business to government agencies, the procedures may be dressed in different clothing but they are all essentially the same. Evaluate the current climate. Appraise the state of the organization. Based on these findings, plan for the future.

The trouble with most strategic plans starts at the beginning of the process. When asked to evaluate the current climate and state of the organization, stakeholders view the world through their own distorted lenses. There is a tendency to overlook and avoid the real issues and create phantom challenges that mask the underlining problems and mercifully distract outsiders who might be looking in.

I worked with one nonprofit that was suffering from severe “founders syndrome.” For years the organization was driven by the opinions, musings and eccentricities of one person in deference to the realities of the world outside. The board sat back in apathetic complicity as the very nature of the organization’s mission needed to change. The strategic planning process was doomed from the beginning because the most pressing problem for the organization was at the helm.

Schools fall into the same trap. Failing schools both public and private are most often the result of poor leadership. Yet the very system of evaluation makes it near certain that poor leadership will never be identified and addressed through the strategic planning process.

In the case of schools in California, the accreditation process is conducted through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). The WASC evaluation process is brilliant, but it is absolutely limited by the degree to which stakeholders engage the process with absolute honesty and integrity. Good schools use the process to their advantage. Failing schools use the process to hide a multitude of sins, most often the failure of the school’s leadership.

The failure of leadership is the perfect segue into the lack of accountability. If you want to deflate the enthusiasm for strategic planning, just pull out the action plan objectives and start assigning tasks; specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-constrained tasks. The mood in the strategic planning committee room darkens quickly. It is in this gloom of accountability that hope for real change fades.

Struggling organizations usually take one of two directions. They create anemic, easily attained and/or immeasurable objectives. Or they create unrealistic, unattainable and lofty objectives knowing full well the plan will sit on the shelf only to be pulled out for funding agencies or the occasional donor request.

In reviewing one strategic plan for an organization experiencing loss of revenue due to lagging donations, every task was assigned to staff members. The board was responsible for nothing, not even the review and amendment of its own bylaws. If strategic planning is going to work all stakeholders need to embrace the dread that often accompanies accountability and own their place in the organization’s success.

The lack of accountability is also fueled by an unwillingness to hold individuals answerable for the tasks to which they have committed. This is the moment where sitting in a position of power can nullify the hard work and sound plans that are borne out of a successful strategic planning process.

Whether it is the board member or principal, business owner or executive director, if strategic planning is going to work, those in power must have the courage to be honest with themselves about their own responsibilities as well as the responsibilities of those in the rest of the organization. It is no easy task.

One final note: The strategic planning process is easy. In my experience, the more complicated the process the less likely the process will be successful. The difficult tasks, the sometimes impossible tasks are those that require an honest, sometimes painful look inward and those that call us to make a promise and keep it.

Honesty and accountability will always guide successful strategic planning.

— Tim Durnin is an independent consultant for nonprofit organizations, schools and small business. The opinions expressed are his own.