Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Arthritis Walk Puts Hope in Motion

More than 300 participants are expected to raise $85,000 to support research and programs.

By Jeanne David | May 30, 2008 | 9:30 a.m.

More than 300 Santa Barbara residents, many with arthritis, are expected to participate in the Arthritis Foundation’s 7th Annual Arthritis Walk on Saturday at the west campus of Santa Barbara City College.

image
Heather Bliss, who has struggled with rheumatoid arthritis for nearly 20 years, is co-chairwoman of Saturday’s Santa Barbara Arthritis Walk. (Arthritis Foundation photo)

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. The Arthritis Foundation Health Expo, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in conjunction with the walk, will educate participants on all of the latest resources and services available for arthritis. The distance of the walk is 5K (3.1 miles), with a one-mile option. The Santa Barbara Arthritis Walk is expected to raise more than $85,000 to support research and programs offered by the Arthritis Foundation.

The Arthritis Walk is open to people of all ages and athletic ability, and registrations and donations are welcome. Visit arthritiswalksb.kintera.org or call 805.563.4685 to sign up. Participants are encouraged to raise donations to benefit the Arthritis Foundation. Money raised from the walk will support arthritis research to find a cure, as well as improve the quality of life for those affected by the more than 100 forms of arthritis.

Hundreds of Arthritis Walks are taking place across the country this spring. Local sponsors for the Santa Barbara Walk include Abbott and Yardi. The Arthritis Walks nationwide are presented by Enbrel.

Arthritis is the country’s leading chronic, debilitating disease and affects one in five Americans, including more than 300,000 children. More than 300,000 people in the Tri-Counties area are affected by it.

“It’s important that people are aware of the prevalence and severity of this disease,” said Heather Bliss, co-chairwoman of the 2008 Santa Barbara Walk. “Hopefully, this walk will accomplish that as well as help us move closer to finding a cure and better treatments for arthritis.”

Bliss’ personal experience with arthritis has inspired her dedication to the foundation and its efforts. Twelve years ago, doctors told her that her arthritis would force her into a wheelchair within a decade. But on Saturday, Bliss will walk with hundreds of others to benefit the Arthritis Foundation. Heather, now 36, has struggled with the disease for nearly 20 years.

As a junior in high school, Bliss was in an accident that injured her elbow. Years later while playing volleyball, she found it difficult to straighten her arm. The pain quickly traveled to her wrists and prevented her from using her hands. Bliss was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a disease that can lead to bone and cartilage damage, joint deformities and loss of mobility. Within one year, the disease had progressed so rapidly that Bliss was struggling with everyday tasks such as walking, sitting, brushing her teeth and washing her hair. The pain was devastating, emotionally and physically, but Bliss was ready to fight back.

She immediately began an aggressive treatment regimen to take control of her arthritis. She took many experimental medications and participated in blind studies, desperately searching for any treatment that could help her life return to normal. In addition, Bliss changed her college major from physical education to nursing, determined to learn as much as she could about the disease. With the help of her mother and boyfriend, who are both nurses, four major reconstructive surgeries and the support of the Arthritis Foundation, Bliss has been able to manage her arthritis and maintain her mobility.

“If it wasn’t for the Arthritis Foundation, I would not be where I am,” Bliss said. “I feel that because of my involvement with this foundation, I have so much more knowledge, opportunity and hope.”

Jeanne David is executive director of the Santa Barbara chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 