Gang, Homicide Investigation Leads to Three Arrests

The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested Robert Joseph Martinez, 22, Joel Robles, 22, and Carl Samuel Flores Jr., 26, on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit homicide and participation in a criminal street gang.

Santa Barbara detectives developed information stemming from an ongoing investigation that earlier this month led to the arrests of seven suspected street gang members in the death of Lorenzo Carachure. The arrests of Martinez, Robles and Flores are unrelated to the homicide.

Martinez was arrested at his home on the 300 block of North Soledad Street in Santa Barbara. Robles was arrested at his home on the 600 block of Cedar Street in Ventura, and Flores was arrested via a traffic stop on the 1500 block of North Avenue in Lompoc.

The men are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.