Music at the Ranch Lines Up Hot Summer Concerts

After the success of last year’s Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series, the Goleta Valley Historical Society will again host the weekly event.

In 2007, the four-week experimental series drew crowds of 300 to 500 revelers. This summer’s series will provide the same complementary entertainment to the community. This six-week series will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in July and August, beginning July 15. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of live music surrounded by the serene beauty of the gardens of Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.



This series is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together to enjoy performances by local musicians. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, low-back lawn chairs and picnic meals.



“We are so fortunate to have great weather and this amazing, historic venue in our community. The concert series is a wonderful opportunity to meet friends for a relaxed evening of live music. Experiences like this are why we live here,” said Dacia Harwood, Rancho La Patera’s events and marketing coordinator.



“The concert series was loads of fun for the our family,” Goleta resident David Valentine said. “We brought our picnics, let the kids run around and enjoyed the music.”



This free concert series would not be possible without the financial support of the community. The Goleta Valley Historical Society is seeking individual and business sponsors. For more information, call Dacia Harwood at 805.681.7216.

Dacia Harwood is Rancho La Patera’s events and marketing coordinator.