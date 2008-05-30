Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student

Juan Figueroa earns service club's Student of the Month award for May.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored El Puente Community School student Juan Figueroa with its Student of the Month award for May. The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement. Figueroa received a plaque from David Velarde and the Sunrise Rotary members with the following engraving: “In honor of your achievements at El Puente School. Your dedication, perseverance and hard work have produced results. We wish you continued success in your future.” Attending the recognition was Victor Prato, Figueroa’s teacher. Diana Slais is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

