Vieja Valley Students, Resort Join Nationwide Game of ‘Tree Tag’

By Laura Kath | May 30, 2008 | 8:31 a.m.

More than 40 Vieja Valley students and Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort staff volunteers are taking part in a nationwide educational initiative from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Vieja Valley School, urging students to “Get to Know the Tree Next Door” and kicking off the ultimate game of tree tag.

With the help from the Arbor Day Foundation, students will identify prominent and popular trees on their school grounds, “tagging” each tree with a recycled “tree tag” to highlight fun facts and memories associated with each tree that they created in classroom lessons.

In addition, students will submit their creative “My Tree and Me” stories for a chance to take part in DoubleTree’s inaugural Kids CARE Council. The goal of the council is to bring students together to gather their thoughts and views on the global issues facing the planet, the importance of natural resources and steps that can improve the future of the environment. The top two winners will be announced.

The Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort employee CARE team led by Beth Olson, director of marketing, and Laura Traub, director of human resources, will assist 42 students and their parents from Cindy Busby’s second-grade class and Allison Heiduk’s sixth-grade class.

According to a recent study, 84 percent of Americans believe that “it’s a moral obligation” to care for the environment. “Through DoubleTree Hotels’ Teaching Kids to CARE program, kids are encouraged to make environmentally-conscious decisions today, which will help build the foundation for ‘green’ practices tomorrow,” Olson said.

Teaching Kids to CARE is a community-based outreach program that partners DoubleTree hotels with local elementary schools in educating children about making conscious decisions, including caring for the community.

Laura Kath is a media relations representative.

