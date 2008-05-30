Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos’ Joyce Ranked Among Top MLB Draft Prospects

The UCSB recruit, left-handed pitcher and first baseman is listed 184th on the top 200 list.

By Scott Flanders | May 30, 2008 | 12:07 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School standout Chris Joyce, who signed a letter of intent to play baseball at UCSB next season, has been ranked 184th in Baseball America‘s list of the top 200 prospects for the 2008 Major League Baseball draft.

Joyce, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, is in his senior year at Dos Pueblos in Goleta. On the hill for the Chargers in 2008, Joyce went 3-2 with a 1.60 earned run average in 35 innings pitched. He struck out 67 while walking just 23 and picked up one save during the campaign. Joyce led the staff in innings, appearances, ERA, wins and strikeouts.

In 21 games played, Joyce batted .385 with 17 runs and 15 RBIs. Of his 25 hits on the year, four were doubles and two were home runs.

In 2007, Joyce was selected to the All-California Collegiate League Team after becoming the youngest player ever to pitch for the league’s Santa Barbara Foresters. He compiled a 5-1 record in seven starts with the Foresters, sporting a 1.34 ERA, while striking out 50 in 40.1 innings. He allowed just 16 hits along the way.

In addition to receiving First Team All-Channel League honors, Joyce also was selected to the Milwaukee Brewers Blue Area Code team, as well as being nominated to pitch in the California Major League Baseball Scout Ball All-Star Game at the MLB Academy in Compton.

Joyce and infielder Ryan Palermo, of Serra High School in Redwood City, were inked by the Gauchos during the November 2007 early signing period.

The Gauchos finished a stellar 2008 season with a 35-21 overall record and tied for third place in the ultracompetitive Big West Conference with a 14-10 mark, barely missing a postseason invite.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

