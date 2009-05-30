Man Rescued after 50-Foot Fall Down Cliff at Arroyo Hondo Vista Point

Santa Barbara County firefighters, assisted by a helicopter, on Saturday rescued a man who fell down a 50-foot cliff at Arroyo Hondo Vista Point along Highway 101 near the old highway trestles on the Gaviota coast.

According to the department spokesman Brian Hayden, the 65-year-old man fell down the embankment about 12:40 p.m.

“We believe he was walking along the edge of the cliff and fell,” said Hayden.

The location’s inaccessibility required the assistance of a helicopter to airlift the man to the campus of La Cumbre Junior High, and from there he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The man’s name has not been released and his condition is unknown.

