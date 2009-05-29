Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:34 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Presents ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Season also includes Distracted, The Music Man and The Spitfire Grill

By Craig Shafer | May 29, 2009 | 6:15 p.m.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the Tony-winning musical comedy, will be playing in Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts’ Marian Theatre June 19 through July 11, then in the outdoor Festival Theater in Solvang July 17 through Aug. 2.

Where else could six young people struggling with puberty stand out and fit in at the same time? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, of course.

This momentous spelling championship pits the quirkiest collection of heroes against one another in the unlikeliest of hit musical, where the contestants learn that winning isn’t everything and that losing doesn’t necessarily make you a loser.

TIME magazine called it, “The joy of nerdiness.”

“Funniest thing in seven consonants,” raved The Washington Post.

“It’s spelled W-O-N-D-E-R-F-U-L,” wrote The Wall Street Journal.

And, you might want to brush up on your spelling, because at each performance of Spelling Bee, four volunteers from the audience are allowed to participate on stage. Volunteers will be selected prior to the start of the show. The selection process takes place in the lobby and involves a short questionnaire and brief interview. The guest spellers will ensure a unique evening of theater, night after night. The production runs under two hours without intermission.

The show was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2005 and took Best Book of a Musical by Rachel Sheinkin and Best Featured Actor, Dan Fogler. Drama Desk Awards recognized Outstanding Book of a Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical, James Lapine, and Outstanding Ensemble Performance. Spelling Bee ran for 1,136 performances at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, but it began as a non-musical improvisational play, C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E created by Rebecca Feldman.

The oddly assorted contestants include a newcomer to spelling bees, Olive Ostrovsky, and William Barfee, a finalist from last year who because of a food allergy was eliminated. His “magic foot” method of spelling makes him a standout. Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre is the youngest of the contestants who speaks with a lisp and has two overbearing fathers. Marcy Park is multi-lingual, plays hockey and rugby (a champion player), plays multiple instruments and attends a Catholic school called Our Lady of Intermittent Sorrows. Leaf Coneybear spells while in a trance and made it into the competition because the first runner up had to go to a Bat Mitzvah. And then there is Chip Tolentino, who is returning to defend his title. They all keep the show offbeat, funny, and heartwarming.

Also playing this summer: Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, The Spitfire Grill, and Distracted.

Click here for ticket information, or call 805.922.8313. Information about Group Sales for 12 or more patrons may be obtained by contacting .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 800.922.2123.

Now in its 45th season, PCPA Theaterfest has infused the national theater scene with thousands of trained actors and theatrical technicians over the years in its conservatory.

— Craig Shafer is communications director of PCPA Theaterfest.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 