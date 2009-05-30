Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:29 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Hurt in One-Vehicle Accident, Fire

Clues sought for circumstances surrounding crash

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 30, 2009 | 5:30 p.m.

Authorities on Saturday were trying to answer a number of questions surrounding an early morning vehicle fire in the 200 block of Winchester Canyon Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Brian Hayden, the vehicle caught fire around 2 a.m. after going over the side of the road. A 21-year-old woman was able to get herself out of the car and had a neighbor call 9-1-1, Hayden said. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, with a small grass fire burning nearby. Both fires were quickly put out.

The woman suffered moderate head injuries in the crash and was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. According to Hayden, the woman allegedly was intoxicated and the vehicle had been reported stolen. The woman reportedly told sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers that there were four other occupants in the vehicle, but none could be located.

The cause of the fire and the accident’s circumstances are under investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

