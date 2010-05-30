Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

EvansHardy+Young Wins National Honey Board Account

Santa Barbara marketing agency to begin sweet awareness campaign for pure honey

By Andrea Schepke | May 30, 2010 | 10:17 p.m.

EvansHardy+Young Inc., a Santa Barbara-based integrated marketing agency, was selected as the National Honey Board’s food-service public relations agency of record effective May 1. The National Honey Board account consists of a food-service public relations contract, encompassing media and industry relations.

“We chose EvansHardy+Young for its creativity, public relations expertise and reputation,” said National Honey Board marketing director Bruce Wolk. “We are anxious to start work with EH+Y to heighten awareness about the many advantages of pure honey and expand its usage in the food-service industry and on menus nationwide.”

Based in Firestone, Colo., the National Honey Board is a federal research and promotion board under Agriculture Department oversight that conducts research, marketing and promotion programs to help maintain and expand domestic and foreign markets for honey and honey products. The 10-member board, appointed by the agriculture secretary, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative.

EvansHardy+Young is a full-service marketing, advertising, public relations and interactive media agency that specializes in the food industry — including commodity boards and large-scale restaurant chains — and the casino industry. In addition to the National Honey Board, other EH+Y food clients include the Chilean Avocado Importers Association, the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association, the Idaho Potato Commission and the West Coast’s premier food event: Wolfgang Puck’s American Wine & Food Festival in Los Angeles.

Click here for more information on the National Honey Board. Click here for more information on EvansHardy+Young.

— Andrea Schepke is with EvansHardy+Young Inc.

 
