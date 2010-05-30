Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Fund for Santa Barbara Awards Grant to Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace

$7,500 grant to help expand teen memorial project at SBCC

By Gilberto Robledo | May 30, 2010 | 2:48 p.m.

Nationally, Veterans For Peace opposes all wars and is for abolishing all nuclear weapons from the face of the earth. The Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace chapter has led many activities to highlight the cost of all wars, especially the cost of the current conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The most notable project is Santa Barbara Arlington West on West Beach at the foot of Stearns Wharf. This mock cemetery of more than 3,000 white crosses began every Sunday in June 2004 and it was the first in the nation. It has been set up every first Sunday of each month, since January 2009. The display will be set up Monday, Memorial Day. Volunteers and visitors are welcome. Set-up is from 7 to 10 a.m.; visitation 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; take down from 3 to 5 p.m.

Periodical counter-recruitment has been done at local high schools since September 2003 and at SBCC in opposition to military recruiters on campus since September 1992. The Fund for Santa Barbara helped these efforts with a grant of $2,500 in fall of 2003. An expansion of these efforts has been the tabling at SBCC on every Tuesday except the third and a “Tombstone Teen Memorial” on the third Friday of each month in conjunction with the National War Moratorium since October 2008.

The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded a general fund grant totaling $7,500 to the Santa Barbara Veterans For Peace’s SBCC Teen Memorial: Peace is Inevitable Project for fiscal year June 2010 to July 2011. The award will be presented at 5 p.m. June 17 at Cafe Buenos Aires, 1316 State St.

The main purpose of this project is to expose and educate our future U.S. leaders at SBCC about the human potential lost and the psychological, sociological, personal and financial cost of war. We want our future leaders, their relatives, friends and professors to see that war is not inevitable but that peace is. We want to put a face to the immediate U.S. victims of war, specifically the 18- and 19-year-old male and female U.S. military casualties from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

These funds will allow the continuation and expansion of the SBCC project. The new enhancements will be a $2,000 emergency revolving loan fund for SBCC Iraq and Afghanistan veterans; a free cell phone bank and congressional phone numbers so SBCC students and others can advocate for federal peace and justice legislation; and free current peace and justice information, stickers, peace necklaces, newsletters, magazines, books and DVDs in English and Spanish where available.

The Fund For Santa Barbara’s generous support will allow us to continue to support the veteran, student and peace and justice advocate volunteers to help end all wars and to direct our national resources to peace and justice endeavors.

Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace. Click here for more information on The Fund for Santa Barbara.

— Gilberto Robledo represents Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace.

 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 