South Coast Remembers, Reflects with Memorial Day Ceremonies

A number of Memorial Day ceremonies will be held around the South Coast on Monday. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for the approximate 1.1 million Americans who have died in our nation’s service. President Ulysses S. Grant presided over the first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868.

» Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, 9 a.m. — Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Frederick Lopez will be the main speaker. He served three years on active duty and 28 years in the Marine Corps Reserve. Now retired, he was the director of engineering for Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems in Goleta. The Vietnam Veterans of America Santa Barbara Chapter sponsors this commemoration. For more information, call John Parson at 805.683.1024.

» Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, 9 a.m. — Vietnam veteran John Kerr will be a speaker at the memorial. He spent two years in Vietnam as an Army helicopter weapons specialist and door gunner. A local winemaker and owner of J. Kerr Wines, he is actively involved with Vietnam Veterans of America. For more information, call 805.969.3231.

» Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, 10 a.m. — Larry Siegel, a long-time Carpinteria resident and president of Safe Water International, will be the featured speaker. Siegel served in Vietnam as a captain in the Army Civil Affairs Program. Last year, he published his first book, Tears of the Dragon: The Other Vietnam War. The ceremony will include the posting of the colors, the remembrance of those from Carpinteria who have fallen in battle, and the presentation of wreaths and flowers. The ceremony will end with a cannon salute and taps. For those wishing to present wreaths or flowers, contact Melinda or Peter at 805.680.6459.

» Arlington West at West Beach, 10 a.m. — Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace will set up Arlington West, its display of thousands of crosses representing those who have died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Volunteers are welcome to help set up the display from 7 to 10 a.m. The display is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

» Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., 11 a.m. — Recently returned from Iraq, Army Reserve Lt. Col. Quincy Handy will be the main speaker at the ceremony. A number of representatives from the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County are expected to attend. For more information, call 805.568.0020‎.

» Santa Barbara Airport World War II Memorial, 500 Fowler Road — The memorial site includes a black granite obelisk engraved with the names of local pilots who died in World War II. It is on the east side of the Santa Barbara Airport’s main runway at the Vista Overlook. Although there will be no ceremony, the memorial is open 24 hours. Click here for a slide show of the memorial dedication ceremony.



Also on Monday, the annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival continues at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St. The festival is free and food and beverages are available.

In observance of Memorial Day, MarBorg Industries will delay by one day trash and recycling collection that normally occurs on Mondays. That service will be handled Tuesday of this week instead. For more information, call 805.963.1852.

