Akomplice Clothing Co. to Host Summer Release Party at Santa Barbara’s Fuzion

Brothers Mike and Patrick Liberty have turned their out-of-the-box designs and 'clean but in-your-face' style into must-have street fashion

Akomplice Clothing Co. will host its summer release party at Fuzion, 1115 State St. in Santa Barbara, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Akomplice was founded by brothers Mike and Patrick Liberty in Colorado seven years ago. The 18- and 20-year-old entrepreneurs created the “clean but in-your-face” brand featured in 200 stores around the world, Patrick Liberty said.

“Our brand sells well, and in this economy and to be a street-wear boutique brand you have to be good,” he said, pointing to a gray and blue gradient T-shirt with an oil tanker and a diver armed with shears “cutting connections to oil.” “Some of it is political so the college kids like it, but at the same time rappers wear the line, like Snoop Dogg and Immortal Technique.”

The release party will celebrate Akomplice’s latest collection, “The Summer in Color,” and will showcase an Akomplice museum of history that will depict the brand’s evolution in a visual time line. There will be art by Santa Barbara artist Wyatt Perkins, DJs Sorry for Partying and Chadillac and hip-hop duo Catch Lungs will perform, and Flying Dog Brewery will provide free beer.

“We just want people to have a good time. We think events should have music, art and fashion at no cost and without letting people leave with empty pockets,” said Pete Robinson, Fuzion co-founder, a hybrid retail store specializing in glass art pipes, exclusive underground men’s fashion and street art culture. It began carrying Akomplice less than a year ago, and it is the store’s top seller.

The five-year-old Fuzion moved to State Street about a year ago. It offers men’s fashion upstairs and glass art pipes and rotating artwork downstairs. Robinson said his partnership with Akomplice has helped expand Fuzion’s network in the music and art industry.

“This store gives people a taste of what Santa Barbara is truly about, culture and what’s underground,” Robinson said. “It’s about taking small beautiful things and preserving them, not about letting them get huge and corporate and basically blown out of proportion. We hope this stays by Santa Barbarans for Santa Barbarans.”

The Akomplice line features “basic and clean” street fashion with button-downs and T-shirts that have “out-of-the-box” designs, Liberty said. One purple V-neck tee had a white sewn pocket that changed colors from white to pink in the sun.

“We try to do things no one has ever done before,” he said. “When we started something in this realm, everything was just a logo like Billabong in block letters, so we started going out of the box. We created this design that came up from the bottom of the shirt six years ago. I don’t know if I’ve seen print come from the bottom then, but now it almost looks standard.”

Anyone who shows up between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday will receive a free gift, and there will be an after party and fashion show at Tonic Nightclub, 634 State St.

“We want it to be the No. 1 thing talked about that night and something that will live on the rest of summer,” Liberty said.

