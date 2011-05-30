Fun and Fit: Clearing the Air About the Sweat Cycling Around at Indoor Spin Class

Dear Fun and Fit: When I’m doing indoor spin classes, the windows sometimes get all fogged up. Does that mean that all of that water vapor came out of the bodies of the people in the class — and that I was really sucking in their secretions before their sweat made it to the window panes? Is this sanitary? — Siskiyou Sam from Weed

Kymberly: Mirror, mirror, on the wall. Is that spin sweat sanitary at all? No and yes. Have a nice day!

Alexandra: Oh, you want to know more? Fine, be that way. We humans burn four to five calories to perform one calorie of work. Where do those extra calories go that aren’t being used for work? Heat. Yup, we dissipate heat from our bodies. This is kind of like the thigh bone is connected to the shin bone song: In order for our bodies to stay at a constant (internal) temperature, the excess “energy” is directed to the skin, which converts it to sweat as a cooling (evaporative) mechanism. Hey, don’t wander off — I’m talking to you!

That sweat goes off your body and flies in a counter-clockwise direction around the cycle room until it finds a window or mirror or wall to fall in love with and steam up! OK, I made up the direction — I don’t actually know how the sweat travels to the window — that’s physics or advanced calculus or something. Maybe it takes the train from platform 9¾.

K: We interrupt this storm for an additional update: Warm moisture in a room looks for a cool, smooth surface to land on.

A: Bottom line: You are breathing their sweat. Here’s hoping that’s OK with you.

Double bottom line: That studio needs more fans. There are no additional fitness benefits to be had by fogging the guacamole out of the room! Unless you think passing out from being overheated or dehydrated is a good plan! One of Kymberly’s favorite words is “thermoregulation,” so she is going to love this study that essentially says, “Turn on a fan, fools! Fogging up the windows and mirrors is not conducive to a proper corporeal temperature nor cardio functioning.” Um, translated into English, “Turn on a fan, fools! You’re just being stupid.”

K: If you’re a “Do Right, All Night Kind of Man,” then “dew” get a kick out of this explanation of dew point and condensation. I liked the part about “water molecules being more crowded in humid air.” Sounds just like some of the indoor cycle classes out there! Take a shallow breath, then exhale and inhale fully — outdoors. And enjoy the sun as extolled in this 1912 Popular Science chapter on “Stuffy Rooms.” As the chapter purports, you will then be “raised to the contemplation of the workings of the soul.”

Dear readers: Want more bona fide cycling info from someone with both the qualifications and a sense of humor? Ride on over to Dr. Ron Fritzke’s website. Also, listen in to our upcoming radio episode on WomensRadio.com with Dr. Ron, wherein he answers such key questions such as “should we wear undies under our bike shorts?” and “what do sheep do now that their wool is no longer used for bike shorts padding?”

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .