Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Photographic Submissions for Gallery Exhibit

The deadline is June 10 to enter proposals exploring grief, loss, life-threatening illness or end-of-life

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 30, 2011 | 7:50 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites regional artists, either individuals or a group, to submit their photographic hanging works for consideration for the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Art that explores grief, loss, life-threatening illness or end-of-life is desired, as are themes reflecting one’s journey after a loss.

Hospice of Santa Barbara introduced the Leigh Block Art Gallery in January 2010. To date, six exhibitions have been on view at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 10.

These exhibitions are to be an expression of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s vision and commitment to heal the fear of death, confront the loneliness of grief and honor the healing power of compassionate care as we learn to live and love again after loss. The exhibitions will run quarterly: July to September 2011, October to December 2011, January to March 2012 and April to June 2012.

Artists interested in submitting must send a cover letter and a disc contacting images or proposed work and a current resume. Groups may also be considered for one exhibition. Click here for detailed instructions for artist submissions.

The Hospice of Santa Barbara Art Review Committee may choose two to four exhibitions from the entries submitted for the 2011-12 calendar years and will consider creativity, aesthetics and appropriateness of concept. Each exhibition will be on view for approximately three months.

For more information, call K.C. Murphy Thompson at 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

