Paul Mann: Rickie Lee Jones Treats Fans to Two Albums in One Show

An adoring house full of fans, mostly mature enough to remember her first album released in 1979, greeted Rickie Lee Jones at the Lobero Theatre last Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning veteran folk rock heroine played a very special show featuring her first two albums — in their entirety and in order.

Along with a jazz-oriented backing band, complete with a three-piece horn section, the feisty folk singer filled the lengthy set with sophisticated blends of folk, rock and jazz sounds. Jones maintained a witty banter between each song, endearing herself to the appreciative crowd.

From her first big hit song “Chuck E’s In Love” to her most obscure tracks on the two albums, she played the songs with strong vocals, belying her 56 years, sounding more like the young singer when she wrote the songs.

Her debut album, Rickie Lee Jones, launched her successful career in 1979 and garnered her the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Jones also secured five nominations at the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Female, Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Female, Song of the Year (“Chuck E.‘s in Love”) and Best New Artist, for which she won in 1980. She was also voted Best Jazz Singer by Playboy magazine’s both critic and reader polls.

Jones was covered by Time magazine on her first professional show, in Boston, and they dubbed her “The Duchess of Coolsville.” She also appeared on Saturday Night Live. Her rendition of the album sounded fresh and spontaneous, with a struggle sometimes to find the right key in the beginning of some songs.

Her second album, Pirates, which was released in 1981, was also played in its entirety, a more musically complex album featuring jazz songs reminiscent of one of her contemporaries, Joe Jackson. The album, partly inspired by her stormy relationship with famed iconic singer Tom Waits, was to become a favorite work by many of her most fervent fans.

The 2½-hour concert ended with an extended standing ovation by Santa Barbara fans appreciative to witness a replay of a slice of musical history.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.