Rotary Corner: Rotary International Convention Aims to Inspire and Inform

Annual worldwide meeting is attended by tens of thousands of Rotarians and takes years to plan

Annual key meetings bring Rotarians together to share ideas, celebrate successes, enjoy fellowship and plan for the future. The largest of these meetings is the Rotary International Convention held in May or June in a different part of the world each year.

It is the annual worldwide meeting to conduct the association’s business and “to stimulate, inspire and inform all Rotarians at an international level.” It is a celebration of the year’s accomplishments with a focus on the future.

The planning process for this convention is four to five years in advance. The RI board determines a general location and invites cities to make proposals.

This convention is a lively four-day event featuring speeches by world and Rotary leaders, entertainment reflecting the local culture, and unparalleled opportunities to experience the true breadth of Rotary’s international fellowship.

In 1976, about 14,000 Rotarians from 92 countries attended the convention in New Orleans. In May, the 102nd convention “let the good times roll” in revisiting New Orleans with an attendance of up to 35,000 Rotarians from 120 countries and geographical areas.

