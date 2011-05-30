Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Corner: Rotary International Convention Aims to Inspire and Inform

Annual worldwide meeting is attended by tens of thousands of Rotarians and takes years to plan

By Betsy Munroe for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | May 30, 2011 | 5:28 p.m.

Article Image

Annual key meetings bring Rotarians together to share ideas, celebrate successes, enjoy fellowship and plan for the future. The largest of these meetings is the Rotary International Convention held in May or June in a different part of the world each year.

It is the annual worldwide meeting to conduct the association’s business and “to stimulate, inspire and inform all Rotarians at an international level.” It is a celebration of the year’s accomplishments with a focus on the future.

The planning process for this convention is four to five years in advance. The RI board determines a general location and invites cities to make proposals.

This convention is a lively four-day event featuring speeches by world and Rotary leaders, entertainment reflecting the local culture, and unparalleled opportunities to experience the true breadth of Rotary’s international fellowship.

In 1976, about 14,000 Rotarians from 92 countries attended the convention in New Orleans. In May, the 102nd convention “let the good times roll” in revisiting New Orleans with an attendance of up to 35,000 Rotarians from 120 countries and geographical areas.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 