Community Cleanup Day Set for Saturday in Santa Barbara

Job assignments, cleaning equipment and supplies will be provided

Five hundred volunteers are anticipated to participate in the Eighth Annual Community Cleanup, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The cleanup is a collaboration of residents, Looking Good Santa Barbara, 15 local churches, the City of Santa Barbara (Environmental Services, Streets Division, the Parks & Recreation Department and the Police Department) and the Milpas Community Association.

On the day of the event, job assignments, cleaning equipment and supplies will be distributed to volunteers at Ortega Park, 600 N. Salsipuedes St., and the Westside Boys & Girls Club, 602 W. Anapamu St.

Event highlights will include an electronic waste collection, tree plantings, creek restoration, graffiti abatement, litter cleanup, shopping cart retrieval and park maintenance project.

Event sponsors include MarBorg Industries, Tri-County Produce and Santa Barbara Beautiful.

For more information, call Lorraine Cruz Carpenter at 805.448.0886.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is an executive coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.