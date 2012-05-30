City of Goleta to Celebrate Reopening of Nectarine Park

The City of Goleta will celebrate the reopening of Nectarine Park at 11 a.m. Thursday, and the public is invited to join in the fun.

The park was temporarily closed to allow the city to install an irrigation system, add landscaping and create a concrete tricycle path around the play area. The sand was replaced with rubberized safety surface in the swings area, and concrete pathways were added in nonplanted areas adjacent to the areas of safety surface. The city also installed new benches and fencing.

Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Nectarine Park is located on Nectarine Avenue near the intersection of Nectarine Avenue and Mandarin Drive in Old Town Goleta.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.