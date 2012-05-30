Letter to the Editor: California Headed Over the Cliff

California’s budget has swelled to a projected $16 billion, according to the Washington Post. The dramatic increase during the last six months was due to a shortfall of revenue collections in April and excess state spending. Furthermore, the deficit has risen because lawsuits and federal requirements have blocked billions of dollars in state cuts.

Increasingly, many Californians and businesses have left/are leaving the state due to a hostile business environment and higher taxes.

But, why should this be a surprise? Year after year, the corrupt, left-leaning, controlled California Legislature continues to over-spend, radical environmentalists force unrealistic reforms upon us, and illegal immigrants are given anything they want.

Simply put, everything is out of control, and California is going over the cliff.

California needs to reverse course. Therefore, we will be voting for Mike Stoker for Senate. He has a history of working with Democrats, Republicans and independents and wants to move beyond the partisan gridlock that is paralyzing Sacramento. Stoker also wants to create a favorable climate for job creation, cut wasteful spending and deal with pension reform.

On June 5, get real and consider voting for Mike Stoker.

Donald and Diana Thorn

Carpinteria