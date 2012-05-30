Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Tee Up for Russ Morrison Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament

Proceeds from the June 9 event will help fund the youth program at Santa Barbara Golf Club

By Chris Talerico for the Santa Barbara Golf Club | May 30, 2012 | 2:11 p.m.

The Russ Morrison Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament, a fun-filled golfing experience, is set for Saturday, June 9, at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave. at Las Positas, with proceeds directly benefiting the Russ Morrison Jr. Golf Program.

Tee times start at 10 a.m. The tournament is a four-person team scramble format. Individual players will be assigned to a team. A junior golfer is added as a fifth.

Pre-registration is required. Sign up as a team or as an individual. A banquet and an auction will follow the tournament.

Entry into the golf tournament includes range balls and golf cart, golf shirt, banquet, hors d’oeuvres and a no-host cocktail and award ceremony, prizes and more.

The cost is $125 per player. Make checks payable to the PARC Foundation. Mail or deliver to SB Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. For more information, call Larry Buker or Chris Talerico at 805.687.7807. Click here for entry forms and information.

The Russ Morrison Jr. Golf Program (spring/summer and fall/winter) teaches youth ages 7 to 17 the fundamentals of the game with a focus on sportsmanship, friendship and fun for $50 per session.

— Chris Talerico is the director of golf for the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

 

