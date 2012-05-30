Santa Barbara School District Students Ace Math Superbowl

On May 17, 312 students representing 29 elementary schools competed in the 2012 Math Superbowl at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
Students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District made a very strong showing:
School Team Results
» First Place: Washington Elementary School (score 528)
» Third Place: Peabody Charter School (score 504)
Grade-Level Team Results / Fourth Grade
» First Place: Washington Elementary School
» Second Place: Peabody Charter School
» Fourth Place: Roosevelt Elementary School
Grade-Level Team Results / Fifth Grade
» Second Place: Washington Elementary School
» Second Place: Peabody Charter School
Grade-Level Team Results / Sixth Grade
» Second Place: Washington Elementary School
Individual Results / Fourth Grade
» Second Place: Rhea Kommerell, Washington Elementary School
» Third Place: Bryan Shott, Washington Elementary School
» Fifth Place: Sierra Wilcox, Peabody Charter School
» Fifth Place: Mykenzie Kangas, Peabody Charter School
» Sixth Place: Jacob Donahoe, Santa Barbara Charter School
» Sixth Place: Ryan Hathaway, Washington Elementary School
Individual Results / Fifth Grade
» Second Place: Spenser Pierce, Washington Elementary School
» Fifth Place: Akela Craviotto, Peabody Charter School
» Fifth Place: Emmi Wyttenbach, Washington Elementary School
» Fifth Place: Jasper Vandermeulen, Santa Barbara Charter School
» Sixth Place: Claudia Brewer, Roosevelt Elementary School
» Sixth Place: Anuv Gupta, Peabody Charter School
Individual Results / Sixth Grade
» First Place: Kadin Donohoe, Santa Barbara Charter School
» Fifth Place: Minna Wyttenbach, Washington Elementary School
» Fifth Place: Erika Foreman, Roosevelt Elementary School
» Sixth Place: Stefan Kuklinskyh, Washington Elementary School
— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.