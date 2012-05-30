Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Acquires Hadsten House

The Solvang inn becomes the third lodging facility owned by the tribe

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced Wednesday that it has closed escrow on the purchase of the Hadsten House Inn in Solvang.

“We are excited about adding the Hadsten House to our portfolio,” Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said. “The property has made a name for itself as one of the valley’s favorite destinations when it comes to quality, boutique lodging.”

The two-story, 71-room property at 1450 Mission Drive includes a restaurant and is one of the only lodging facilities in Santa Barbara County with an indoor, heated swimming pool. The building first went up on the site in 1972, and in 2007 underwent a major renovation to bring it to its current state.

The Chumash purchased the Hadsten House from AFTC-Solvang and the Iqbal family. Details of the sale are not being disclosed.

“We are confident the property will be in good hands with the Chumash,” the Iqbals said. “The tribe has always shown a commitment to providing the highest caliber of service and hospitality at their properties, and we expect that to be true at the Hadsten House.”

Hadsten House becomes the third lodging facility owned by the tribe. The Chumash also own Hotel Corque in Solvang and the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel in Santa Ynez. Both properties have earned the highly-coveted AAA Four Diamond Award, presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Current and pending room reservations at Hadsten House, along with reservations at the restaurant, should still be made directly with the Hadsten House staff at 800.522.1555 or by clicking here.

Along with the Chumash Casino Resort and Hotel Corque, the tribe also owns the restaurant Root 246 in Solvang.

— Nerissa Sugars for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.