BizHawk: MarBorg Celebrates ‘Green’ Award with Eco-Tours for UCSB Students

MarBorg Industries celebrated winning one of the nation’s highest “green” building honors by giving a tour of its award-winning facilities to budding UC Santa Barbara sustainability students.

The U.S. Green Building Council, local leaders and UCSB students earlier this week embarked on an “eco tour” of the MarBorg Industries headquarters and facilities at 728 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara.



MarBorg recently received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Award for its existing headquarters.

The small-group tour was preceded by a hawk demonstration meant to exemplify the company’s green pest-mitigation efforts.



Meet Your Makers Launches Artisan Market

Local startup Meet Your Makers has formed to create a series of weekly markets to connect small, creative and sustainable businesses with the area’s conscious-shopping community.

MYM is now taking applications from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Los Angeles residents, as well as anyone else who wants to sell their consciously made goods directly to consumers in downtown Santa Barbara.

The bimonthly markets are scheduled for this summer season on July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. The events, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., are open to the public and free to attend at Plaza Veracruz Park.

Participating vendors are charged a $30 one-time application fee, and booth fees will vary. The deadline to apply for first market and/or the entire season is June 14. More application information can be found online by clicking here, or by contacting Valerie Velazquez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.628.2696.

Noah Rockey Hired as Central Territory Manager



BEGA-US, a leader in architectural lighting, has appointed Noah Rockey as central territory manager.



Rockey has more than 20 years of experience in lighting and began his career in lighting at the University of Colorado-Boulder, where he earned his degree in architectural and illumination engineering.

In his new role, Rockey will coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals; establish and promote direct relationships; analyze sales statistics and market conditions to formulate policy; represent the company at trade association meetings and industry events; and participate in training sessions.

SBMenus.com to Partner with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will kick off a new partnership with local business SBmenus.com with a weeklong fundraiser to help raise funds and awareness for the Foodbank.

The fundraiser, beginning Monday and ending Sunday, June 9, will be the first in a series of innovative cause-related marketing fundraisers in which SBmenus.com and the Foodbank will collaborate throughout the yearlong partnership to help end hunger in our communities.

SBmenus.com will host the fundraiser on their online food-ordering website, donating 5 cents per online order of food at any of the site’s 55 restaurants.

In addition, SBmenus.com will donate $1 per online order when users type in the coupon code “FOODBANK” before checkout.

