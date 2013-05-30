Coastal Housing Partnership Names Newly Elected Executive Committee

The Coastal Housing Partnership is pleased to announce its newly elected 2013-14 Executive Committee: President Ron Lafrican, Vice President Dan Singer, Chief Financial Officer Clarice Clarke and Secretary Renee Grubb.

Lafrican is the director of benefits and compensation at Cottage Health System. He has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. In his current capacity, Lafrican has strategic and operational oversight for all facets of Cottage Health System’s total rewards programs, which include employee compensation, benefits and recognition programs.

Singer is the city manager of the City of Goleta and has served in that position since 2005. His municipal background includes extensive experience in redevelopment, grant management, finance, risk management, transportation and community relations.

He has also served on numerous nonprofit and civic organization boards.

Clarke is a shareholder in Lee & Associates Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. She has been a significant figure in the Santa Barbara real estate market since 1989, and has experience and expertise in both sales and leasing of almost every category of commercial real estate.

Grubb is co-owner of Village Properties, a full-service real estate firm founded in 1996 with offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. She has been active in real estate since 1983.

She strongly believes in community involvement, actively contributing to the needs of local teachers and their classrooms through the Village Properties Teachers’ Fund.

Other Coastal Housing Partnership board members include Karen Chackel of First American Title, Teri Gauthier of Union Bank, Chuck Haines of UCSB, Austin Lampson of OnQ Financial, Gavin Moores of Capital Pacific Development Group, Josh Rabinowitz of Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP, and Beth Sparkes of The Towbes Group.

Lafrican said he looks forward to working with this dynamic Executive Committee to continue making home ownership more achievable for the local workforce.

“I am honored to serve as Coastal Housing Partnership board president,” he said. “With their industry knowledge and leadership, our board members bring a unique perspective and invaluable experience to propel the mission of Coastal Housing Partnership.”

— Julia Ullemeyer is membership director for the Coastal Housing Partnership.