Goleta Councilman Michael Bennett Home After Fainting at Luncheon

Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett was resting at home Thursday afternoon, several hours after collapsing while attending the State of the City luncheon.

Bennett was standing in the foyer at the Bacara Resort & Spa when he went down at about 11:30 a.m..

Several emergency personnel who were in attendance immediately went to his aid, and he regained consciousness quickly.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for examination, according to Mayor Roger Aceves.

City spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said Bennett collapsed after fainting, and then underwent additional tests at the hospital before he was released.

“He is home from the hospital now,” Kushnerov said Thursday afternoon. “All signs are positive, and he appreciates the support of so many.”

She said no other information would be released at this time.

