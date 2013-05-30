Heavy Metal Bands Great White, Slaughter to Rock Chumash Casino Resort

Great White and Slaughter, two heavy metal bands that produced smash hits and entertained MTV audiences in the early 1990s, will rock the Central Coast when they take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Tickets for the show are $25.

Grammy-nominated Great White has sold more than 8 million records worldwide, including their double-Platinum-selling album Twice Shy. The 1989 release contained the Billboard Top 40 hits “The Angel Song” and “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” which became their signature song and peaked at No. 5 on the chart.

Featuring founder Mark Kendall (guitar) and 28-year veterans Michael Lardie (guitar and keyboards) and Audie Desbrow (drums), they are joined by bassist Scott Snyder and Terry Illous on lead vocals. Illous, who was once the lead singer of the band XYZ, joined Great White in 2010.

The band released the album Elation in 2012 and continues to rock audiences across the United States.

Slaughter, whose 1990 debut album Stick It to Ya also achieved double-Platinum status, is best known for such hits “Fly to the Angels,” “Up All Night” and “Spend My Life” — all of which charted on the Billboard Top 40.

Lead singer Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum formed the band in 1988 as their previous band, Vinnie Vincent Invasion, dissolved. Chrysalis Records cut ties with Vinnie Vincent and transferred its contract to Slaughter and Strum, who added guitarist Tim Kelly and drummer Blas Elias. Slaughter and Strum are currently backed up by guitarist Jeff Bland and drummer Zoltan Chaney.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.