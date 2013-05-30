Developer Giving Isla Vista Teen Center a New Place to Call Home

When the Youth and Family Services YMCA needed a new home for its Isla Vista Teen Center, developer and philanthropist Ed St. George came forward with an offer almost too good to be true — he offered to build a new Teen Center as a gift to the families and young people of Isla Vista!

“Ed and his crew had helped us out with repairs over the years — donating a new entrance ramp, a new roof — but we never thought he would consider building us a whole new building for free,” Teen Center Director Leonor Reyes said. “This is such an incredible gift!”

But for property developer St. George, the gift was a pretty easy decision.

“As a builder and developer, I cut my teeth in Isla Vista, so it’s natural to want to give back to the community that’s been so good to me,” he said. “I have supported the Teen Center for years, and when we began construction on our new 56-unit project across the street, I was able to see with my own eyes how many kids attend the Teen Center on a daily basis — it really touched my heart.

“Isla Vista is hands-down the best place on the planet if you’re college-age, but if you’re a kid growing up in the community the YMCA Teen Center is the only place to go, and the old modular they have now has long outlived its use-by date. The new Teen Center will be a fantastic space for kids.”

However, St. George’s offer was just step one along the path to a new Teen Center for Isla Vista. The next step was for the Youth and Family Services YMCA to secure a long-term lease from the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District for the building site in Estero Park. The IVRDP board and staff embraced the opportunity to support community teens and drew up a 25-year lease — step two complete!

Step three was to get county approval for the project, and in March ON Design Architects announced that the land use permit had been approved.

“Everyone has been so helpful from the very beginning,” Executive Director Lynn Karlson said. “Ed’s generosity and his commitment to the kids of IV seem to have really inspired everyone to help make this project happen as quickly and smoothly as possible. We’ve had great working relationships with the Park District, Doreen Farr and her staff, and the County Planning Department. This is a wonderful example of public-private cooperation to build community.”

St. George expects to break ground on the new building in October, and he believes it will open its doors to teens in January. The Youth and Family Services YMCA has committed funding to the project to cover permitting fees and furnishing, and several student groups are helping to raise those funds.

“There are many students in Isla Vista who have a real heart for the community, especially for the kids, and they have been very supportive over the years,” Reyes said. “The Isla Vista Tenant’s Union, the Alpha Phi Sorority and Associated Students are just some who have pitched in to make our new home possible.”

Some of St. George’s suppliers also have a heart for teens, and they are making in-kind donations to the new center.

The Isla Vista Teen Center serves sixth- through 12th-grade students from Isla Vista and northern Goleta, providing youth with a safe, alternative space to engage in a variety of educational, recreational, cultural and leadership opportunities. IVTC holds quarterly parent/community information nights and reaches out to engage families through various community events throughout the year.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.