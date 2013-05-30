Santa Barbara High’s ‘Leak Busters’ Helping Residents Save Water, Drip By Drip

A group of 35 Santa Barbara High School AP Environmental Science students are using their knowledge of water to help Santa Barbara residents save big bucks.

The group, who call themselves the Leak Busters, will be offering home visits to anyone in the city who needs help testing their water. These homeowners will be provided with tablets that they can use to determine if their toilet has an internal leak.

The group will also help residents set up appointments with the city Water Department to test other water sources in their homes.

In addition, a few of the teens from the group will be giving presentations at local elementary and junior high schools to help educate the future generation on how they can conserve water.

Click here for more information about Leak Busters.