Santa Maria Seeking Representatives to Serve on City Committees

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging and Library Board of Trustees.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 28. The appointments will be made by the City Council on July 16.

Block Grants Advisory Committee

(five appointments will be made for three-year terms)

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community. The members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging

(one appointment will be made for a two-year term)

The Board of Directors is responsible for the operations, including policy setting, allocations, and personnel for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. This includes the programs sponsored by the commission, such as Area Agency on Aging, HICAP and Senior Employment.

The Board of Directors is elected by the agency itself with the City Council making a nomination. It meets monthly with board members ordinarily serving on one or two committees that meet separately.

Library Board of Trustees

(two appointments will be made for three-year terms)

The Library Board is a five-member body that sets library rules and regulations and advises the City Council on library matters. It meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Applicants must be city residents. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee and Library Board of Trustees are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the City’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.

Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the state agency that interprets the law’s provisions.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important city committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the city’s website by clicking here. Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x307.

— Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy clerk for the City of Santa Maria.