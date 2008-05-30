Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 

SBCC Professor Named Auto Teacher of Year

By Joan Galvan | May 30, 2008 | 9:56 a.m.

Tim Gilles, a professor of automotive technology at Santa Barbara City College, has been named Teacher of the Year by the California Automotive Teachers.

image
Tim Gilles

The award, which is given to a teacher for outstanding service to the organization, was presented April 26 at CAT’s spring conference in San Bruno.

Associated with SBCC since 1974, Gilles also is active at the national level with the North American Council of Automotive Teachers.

He was responsible for organizing all of the technical presenters at NACAT’s 2007 conference in Long Beach and will be a seminar presenter at the 2008 NACAT Conference in Pennsylvania in July.

Gilles is an Automotive Service Excellence Certified Master Technician and an ASE Certified Master Engine Machinist.

Joan Galvan is SBCC’s public information officer.

