AIDS/Life Cycle Bike Ride On the Move Through Central Coast

About 3,000 cyclists will move through the area beginning Sunday as part of the AIDS/Life Cycle bike ride.

The cyclists will ride 545 miles and head south from San Francisco to Los Angeles. They will move through these Central Coast locations next week:

• Santa Cruz to King City on Monday. The riders will use Highways 1 and 101, and some city/county roads.

• King City to Paso Robles on Tuesday. The riders will use Highway 101 and some city/county roads.

• Paso Robles to Santa Maria on Wednesday. The riders will use Highways 1, 46 West and 166 West, and some city/county roads.

• Santa Maria to Lompoc on Thursday. The cyclists will ride south on parts of Highways 1, 135 and 246, and some city/county roads.

• Lompoc to Ventura on Friday. The cyclists will ride south on Highways 1, 101 and 225, and some city/county roads.

The cyclists will ride only during daytime hours (6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Motorists are advised to be alert as this event moves through the area. Click here for more information visit.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm.

Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.