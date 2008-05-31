Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Banquet to Honor Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Young Leaders

More than 50 youths will be recognized for their community service, academic success or for overcoming an obstacle.

By Kathleen Sullivan | May 31, 2008 | 5:37 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs division, in collaboration with the mayor and the City Council, will host the 7th Annual Youth Leadership Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Fifty-six youths will be honored and recognized by representatives from 32 youth agencies and programs — ranging from veterans such as City at Peace and Boys and Girls Club to new participants such as Tri-County Youth Programs and the Collaborative Community Foundation. This year’s theme is “Youth Leaders … Making the Paddle.”

The teens are being recognized because of outstanding commitment to community service, academic achievement or successfully overcoming an obstacle.

“I proudly nominate Angeline ‘Angie’ Jimenez,” Principal Cecilia Molina from El Puente School said about the 16-year-old junior. “She is a very hardworking and determined young lady … who has worked very hard to deal with the reasons that brought her to El Puente. She was not afraid to accept responsibility for her errors and is working hard to overcome those in order to prove to her family that she can and will make a better life for herself.” 

In addition to El Puente School, other youth agencies involved include the Alcohol & Drug Prevention Coalition, the All For One Youth and Mentoring Program, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, City at Peace, the Collaborative Communities Foundation, the Don Riders Club, Dos Pueblos High School, Friday Night Live, Future Leaders of America, Housing Authority Residential Programs, the Isla Vista Teen Center, Just Communities, La Cuesta Continuation High School, La Cumbre Junior High School, Laguna Blanca School, Library Youth Services, Montana Yellowstone Expeditions, Notes for Notes, the Police Activities League, Project Excel, San Marcos High School, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara High School, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Sister Cities Puerta Vallarta, Shape of Voice, Teen Court, Tri County Youth Programs, the Westside Boys and Girls Club and the Santa Barbara Youth Council.

The ceremony also will include recognition for Youth Agency of the Year and the mayor’s crowning of the 2008 Santa Barbara Outstanding Youth Leader.

Kathleen Sullivan represents the city of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 