Banquet to Honor Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Young Leaders

More than 50 youths will be recognized for their community service, academic success or for overcoming an obstacle.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs division, in collaboration with the mayor and the City Council, will host the 7th Annual Youth Leadership Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Fifty-six youths will be honored and recognized by representatives from 32 youth agencies and programs — ranging from veterans such as City at Peace and Boys and Girls Club to new participants such as Tri-County Youth Programs and the Collaborative Community Foundation. This year’s theme is “Youth Leaders … Making the Paddle.”

The teens are being recognized because of outstanding commitment to community service, academic achievement or successfully overcoming an obstacle.

“I proudly nominate Angeline ‘Angie’ Jimenez,” Principal Cecilia Molina from El Puente School said about the 16-year-old junior. “She is a very hardworking and determined young lady … who has worked very hard to deal with the reasons that brought her to El Puente. She was not afraid to accept responsibility for her errors and is working hard to overcome those in order to prove to her family that she can and will make a better life for herself.”

In addition to El Puente School, other youth agencies involved include the Alcohol & Drug Prevention Coalition, the All For One Youth and Mentoring Program, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, City at Peace, the Collaborative Communities Foundation, the Don Riders Club, Dos Pueblos High School, Friday Night Live, Future Leaders of America, Housing Authority Residential Programs, the Isla Vista Teen Center, Just Communities, La Cuesta Continuation High School, La Cumbre Junior High School, Laguna Blanca School, Library Youth Services, Montana Yellowstone Expeditions, Notes for Notes, the Police Activities League, Project Excel, San Marcos High School, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara High School, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Sister Cities Puerta Vallarta, Shape of Voice, Teen Court, Tri County Youth Programs, the Westside Boys and Girls Club and the Santa Barbara Youth Council.

The ceremony also will include recognition for Youth Agency of the Year and the mayor’s crowning of the 2008 Santa Barbara Outstanding Youth Leader.

Kathleen Sullivan represents the city of Santa Barbara.