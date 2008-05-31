Campus Concerts Embrace Diversity

Two concerts this weekend at UCSB demonstrate the exceptional diversity of the fields of study in the university’s Department of Music.

The deliciously exotic Middle East Ensemble, under the direction of Scott Marcus, will offer its Spring Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

As our stereotypical images of the Middle East narrow into a choice between oil fields and religious fanatics, it is good to be reminded that all human civilization began there, and that their artistic and entertainment traditions date back at least as far as their religious ones.

The Middle East Ensemble will close its season with a program that covers a wide range of everyday life in the region. There will be two songs made famous by the late vocal superstar Egyptian ‘Abd al-Halim Hafiz, one sung by Radka Varimezova, and two sets of songs of Israeli/Yemenite origin: a set of three songs by local hero Ofra Haza, sung by Marysia Kosowski, and a song of Margalit Tsan’ani, sung by Julie Huniu. There also will be a well-known Iraqi/Assyrian song led by Pete Khoosabeh, a Sephardic song by Andrea Fishman, a reed flute (nay) duet by Kristen Tucker and Malia Wiecorek, and a Turkish song performed by Radka Varimezova.

Members of the Thavma dance troupe from the Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Barbara, directed by Helen Ioannidis, will make a special guest appearance to perform three Greek dances.

The ensemble’s most popular feature, its dance troupe, will present a gorgeous bouquet of dances from Arab and Turkish cultures. The evening will conclude with a special solo dance finale by Sandra Sarrouf, a former longtime member of the troupe who is now based in San Luis Obispo.

Tickets are $17 for general admission and $9 for students, and are available from the UCSB Associated Students Ticket Office at 805.893.2064, or at the door.

At 7 p.m. Sunday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, the UCSB Jazz Ensemble, directed by Jon Nathan, will end the school year with a concert exploring the intersection of jazz and classical music. The program showcases works by Carl Stalling, Bob Brookmeyer and a suite of tunes from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

Guest artist pianist Christian Jacob – who performed for many years with the Maynard Ferguson Big Band and has toured with Flora Purim and Tierney Sutton – will be the featured performer in this band of university all-stars.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and will be sold at the door.

For more information about musical events at UCSB, call 805.893.7001, or visit the Music Department online at www.music.ucsb.edu.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.