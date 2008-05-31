Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Campus Concerts Embrace Diversity

The UCSB Middle East Ensemble's Spring Concert is Saturday; the Jazz Ensemble performs Sunday.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 31, 2008 | 7:37 a.m.
image
Sandra Sarrouf, a former member of the UCSB Middle East Ensemble’s dance troupe, will perform a special solo dance finale during Saturday’s concert.

Two concerts this weekend at UCSB demonstrate the exceptional diversity of the fields of study in the university’s Department of Music.

The deliciously exotic Middle East Ensemble, under the direction of Scott Marcus, will offer its Spring Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

image
French-born pianist Christian Jacob will sit in Sunday with UCSB’s Jazz Ensemble.

As our stereotypical images of the Middle East narrow into a choice between oil fields and religious fanatics, it is good to be reminded that all human civilization began there, and that their artistic and entertainment traditions date back at least as far as their religious ones.

The Middle East Ensemble will close its season with a program that covers a wide range of everyday life in the region. There will be two songs made famous by the late vocal superstar Egyptian ‘Abd al-Halim Hafiz, one sung by Radka Varimezova, and two sets of songs of Israeli/Yemenite origin: a set of three songs by local hero Ofra Haza, sung by Marysia Kosowski, and a song of Margalit Tsan’ani, sung by Julie Huniu. There also will be a well-known Iraqi/Assyrian song led by Pete Khoosabeh, a Sephardic song by Andrea Fishman, a reed flute (nay) duet by Kristen Tucker and Malia Wiecorek, and a Turkish song performed by Radka Varimezova.

Members of the Thavma dance troupe from the Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Barbara, directed by Helen Ioannidis, will make a special guest appearance to perform three Greek dances.

The ensemble’s most popular feature, its dance troupe, will present a gorgeous bouquet of dances from Arab and Turkish cultures. The evening will conclude with a special solo dance finale by Sandra Sarrouf, a former longtime member of the troupe who is now based in San Luis Obispo.

Tickets are $17 for general admission and $9 for students, and are available from the UCSB Associated Students Ticket Office at 805.893.2064, or at the door.

At 7 p.m. Sunday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, the UCSB Jazz Ensemble, directed by Jon Nathan, will end the school year with a concert exploring the intersection of jazz and classical music. The program showcases works by Carl Stalling, Bob Brookmeyer and a suite of tunes from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

Guest artist pianist Christian Jacob – who performed for many years with the Maynard Ferguson Big Band and has toured with Flora Purim and Tierney Sutton – will be the featured performer in this band of university all-stars.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and will be sold at the door.

For more information about musical events at UCSB, call 805.893.7001, or visit the Music Department online at www.music.ucsb.edu.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 