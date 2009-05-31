Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:24 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Michael Self to Announce Council Candidacy

The retired businesswoman hopes to put her entrepreneurial experience to work solving the city's deficit

By Heather Bryden | May 31, 2009

Michael Self
Michael Self

Retired entrepreneur and CFO Michael Self will announce her candidacy for Santa Barbara City Council in front of City Hall on Friday.

During the 5:30 p.m. event, Self will outline the positive, balanced vision she plans for Santa Barbara.

A native Californian and 25-year Santa Barbara resident, Self says one of her goals is to put her hands-on business experience to work helping solve the city’s $10.8 million deficit.

Self, 62, has been branded by political insiders as the “people’s representative,” due to her grassroots civic activism, according to a statement from her campaign. The founder of SAFE Streets is recognized nationally for her expertise on traffic issues.

During the past five years, she has participated in hundreds of meetings at City Hall and has expanded her interest into the full gamut of city management, according to her campaign.

“I want to ensure Santa Barbara has a bright future,” Self said. “I believe that when we pull our heads out of the sand and hold City Hall accountable, we will find answers to the challenges of gangs, overdevelopment and fiscal priorities, and we will have real time tools to preserve our neighborhoods, our environment and our specialness.”

–– Heather Bryden is a publicist.

 

