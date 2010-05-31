Carol Ann Chybowski: Make Required Summer Reading ‘Fun’damental

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the summer season. Schools soon will be closing for the summer, and that means it’s time for summer reading.

Some of us may remember our old summer reading lists as dull and boring, but even required reading can be fun if approached with a positive attitude.

Summer reading lists are assigned by the school and contain lots of classics, but many teachers are now including more recently published works. There should be a mix of different types of writing, such as mystery, fantasy and historical fiction. As soon as you have your list, find out which books are required and which are suggested as supplemental reading.

Finding all of the books on your child’s list most likely will mean several trips to the library or bookstore.

When you’re at your preferred bookstore, remember that although the store staff tries to anticipate what will be on the reading lists, there are enough changes and variations from year to year that, unless the teacher pre-ordered books for your class, it’s impossible for each store to have enough copies of every book for every child on the same day. Be prepared to order some titles, and substitute others on the list while you’re waiting.

Most bookstores and libraries have incentive programs to keep your child reading. These programs can be a lot of fun, and the concrete rewards will help keep children motivated. If you want to inspire your child even more, you can create your own incentive program to keep your child reading once the library and bookstore rewards have been earned.

If your child hasn’t been assigned a specific reading list, it’s possible to keep your child happily reading all summer long. Visit your local bookstore and library. Ask the children’s librarian and children’s department employee for recommendations based on your child’s interests and preferences. They will be delighted to help you. A book doesn’t have to be a classic to be of high quality, and these specialists will help you find the best of current children’s literature.

Read with your child. When you know what your child is reading, you can continue the conversation long after the final page has been turned. Ask leading questions about characters, plots and what your child thinks the story means. Ask them what they might have done differently if they were the author.

Allow children to choose at least some books for themselves. This is especially important for reluctant readers as it will help them see that reading can be fun. It could mean that your child might pick a comic book or other less “serious” form of writing, but the chance for your child to exercise his mind through fantasy and role playing is a good trade-off, especially since he or she will be reading classic and contemporary realistic fiction as well.

Expose your child to as many different styles of writing as possible. A mystery lover might want to read only mysteries, but to be a successful student and lifelong reader, he or she will have to know how to read and to understand the purpose of many different types of writing. Select historical, realistic contemporary, fantasy and nonfiction books for your child as well, and you will be on your way to helping your child become a well-rounded, happy reader.

— Carol Ann Chybowski, who received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UCSB, is an aspiring author with short stories in the local anthologies A Community of Voices. The former Santa Barbara resident resides in Southern California.