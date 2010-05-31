Craig Greene: Home Sales On the Rise Nationally

The inventory of unsold homes on the market also is up

Existing-home sales rose 7.6 percent in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million units from 5.36 million units in March.

The inventory of unsold homes on the market rose 11.5 percent to 4.04 million, an 8.4-month supply at the current sales pace, up from an 8.1-month supply in March.

The Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller 20-city housing price index — on a seasonally adjusted basis — was unchanged in March after a 0.1 percent decline in February.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage applications for the week ending May 21 rose 11.3 percent. Refinancing applications jumped 17 percent. Purchase volume decreased 3.3 percent.

New-home sales rose 14.8 percent in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 504,000 units from an upwardly revised rate of 439,000 units in March. Economists had expected a pace of 425,000 units. The April reading was the highest level since May 2008.

