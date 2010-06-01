DA Candidates Outpacing Other County Races in Fundraising

Recent campaign finance reports show Joyce Dudley and Josh Lynn have each raised about $194,000 this year

Once again, the candidates for district attorney are outraising all other Santa Barbara County races, with Joyce Dudley and Josh Lynn raising more than $500,000 combined.

Dudley has raised $194,072.56 so far in 2010, according to county election reports. For the most recent reporting period of March 18 to May 22, she received nearly twice as many contributions as her opponent. Her funding total for 2009 was $72,000.

Lynn has raised just a few hundred dollars more, with $194,232.39 this year to tack onto 2009’s $50,000. His coffers include a $80,000 loan from district attorney office investigator Dan Raimer.

In the second district Santa Barbara County supervisor race, challenger Dan Secord rebounded from a late intent-to-run filing and raised twice as much money as incumbent Janet Wolf in the most recent reporting period.

Secord has raised $157,633 total, all within this calendar year, with $136,000 of it since March. Wolf raised $117,371 last year and nearly $150,000 this year.

The incumbent treasurer-tax collector Bernice James is not running and four are vying for her spot.

Her second-in-command, Harry Hagen, has raised $27,235 this year and has more than $5,000 in cash left. Gregory Gandrud raised $6,121 since Jan.1 and has almost $3,000 still in the bank. Polly Hollombe made a $1,000 loan to herself and has no cash left and Michael Cheng had no financial reports available, according to county documents.

For the hotly contested 35th District Assembly seat, three out of four candidates have been putting up big fundraising numbers.

Das Williams leads the pack with $551,000, and Democratic opponent Susan Jordan has raised $350,000.

Republican Mike Stoker raised $102,500 in 2009 and nearly $31,000 this year. Fellow Republican Daniel Goldberg hasn’t filed campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Combine the fundraising efforts of the four Republicans battling for Rep. Lois Capps’ 23rd District congressional seat — of seven challengers total — and Capps has widely outpaced them in contributions and spending.

Capps, the incumbent and unchallenged Democrat in the primary, raised $601,328 from Jan. 1 and May 19 this year. She has spent $468,000 and still has $500,000 in the bank.

The closest spender is Republican John Davidson, who has spent $128,030 this year, which is all but $6,500 of his funds.

Tom Watson, Clark Vandeventer and David Stockdale have raised less than $100,000 each, with $98,203, $68,540 and $24,215 in contributions, respectively.

The three candidates the Federal Election Commission lists as raising no funds are independent John Hager, Republican Carole Lee Miller and libertarian Darrell Stafford.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .