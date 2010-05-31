Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Ensemble to Open ‘New Curiosity Shop’

The Ensemble for Contemporary Music will play its last concert of the academic year on Tuesday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 31, 2010 | 9:27 p.m.

UCSB’s Ensemble for Contemporary Music, under the direction of Jeremy Haladyna, will play its last concert of the academic year at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus.

The ensemble has dubbed this concert “The New Curiosity Shop,” which suggests — to me, at any rate — that this highly adventurous ensemble is about to raise the bar of eccentricity again.

Aside from the fact that the featured work on the program is Paul Chihara’s Ceremony II — and that the compositions will be for “unusual combinations” (hmmm) — there isn’t much I can tell you about this concert, save that the the other composers involved are Barney Childs, Marius Constant, Charles Koechlin, Christoffer Schunk, Peter Sculthorpe, Michael Zasadzinski and Scott Tooby.

Chiara, well-known for his film scores, is a professor at UCLA and composer-in-residence at UCSB. (Though born in Seattle, in 1938, Chiara’s Japanese ancestry got him interned in an Idaho camp during World War II.) Koechlin (1867-1950) is dead; the others are either established composers or students.

In any given population of music lovers, the percentage of those who are constantly searching for new music is invariably quite small — a mere handful. Most of us want to hear music that we already love, that calls up, if not happier times, then times when we felt things very strongly.

The nature of music itself, and the way it plays on our senses and emotions, makes this inevitable. Still, the handful of seekers who support the work of living composers are vital to the enterprise. And because there are so few of you (us), everyone has to show up.

Tickets to “The New Curiosity Shop” are $15 for the general public and $7 for students, and can be purchased at the door. For more information about Music Department events, click here or call 805.893.7001.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 