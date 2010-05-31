Letter to the Editor: Don’t Forget Our Patriots

On May 31, Americans will celebrate Memorial Day. There will be parades, picnics, speeches and celebrations. It is a day to honor the service and sacrifices of generations of patriots — soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guard. These brave men and women took an oath to support and defend our Constitution, liberties and our country.

The question of the day: Will Americans, the president, elected officials and our schools remember the true meaning of this holiday, and will they recall who we are as a nation? Unfortunately, in our “progressive” schools and academic institutions, genuine history or civics is not being taught. As a result, many children and adults have little appreciation for America’s history, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence or our freedoms.

Secondly, our president has shown a lack of respect and support for our military. He has shown little regard for the traditions associated with our fallen heroes, for our men and women serving in foreign countries, or for the efforts of the military to keep our homeland safe. Incredibly, he is going to skip a White House breakfast with Gold Star mothers and laying a wreath to the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day to vacation in Chicago (the second vacation in 30 days).

Last week, the president addressed the graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy. It was an effort to bolster his image as “commander in chief” of our Armed Forces. However, his speech fell flat when he used the occasion to further his strategy of appeasement. Our soldiers deserve better.

America, on Memorial Day, do not forget to honor all the generations of patriots (soldiers) who have pledged their lives and fortunes and passed on the “torch of liberty’ to succeeding generations.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria