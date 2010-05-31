Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Release Identity of Man Killed by Train

Stanford Heath Allison, 23, was an SBCC student from North Carolina

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 31, 2010 | 5:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Monday released the identity of the 23-year-old man who died last week after walking into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train.

Stanford Heath Allison was an SBCC student from North Carolina.

Police responded to the scene on lower State Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Spokesman Lt. Paul McCaffrey said about 150 elementary school students from Santa Maria and their teachers and parents were waiting at the train station when the incident occurred.

“Heath was a beloved son, brother and friend, and will be missed greatly,” his obituary read. “He was endowed with gifts in music, art and drama and had an amazing ability to make people laugh. He was a wide open, spiritual personality whose passion and concern for others touched many.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

