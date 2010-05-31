Santa Barbara Strings to Perform Free Concert

The orchestras will end the season with a performance on Saturday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre

After their recent performance on The Granada stage during the 26th Annual Young Soloists Showcase, the Santa Barbara Strings orchestras will give a free community concert — their final performance of the 2009-10 season — at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

This year, a collaborative music education project between The Granada and the Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara Strings consists of three levels of student string orchestras training vigorously in classical repertoire.

The youngest orchestra, Sinfonietta, conducted by Mary Beth Woodruff, includes children ages 6 through 11. The middle level orchestra, Intermezzo, also conducted by Woodruff, consists of emerging musicians ages 10 through 16 on violin, viola, cello and bass. They will be performing the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto among other works.

Virtuoso Strings, the top level orchestra directed by Nina Bodnar, will perform a broad selection of classical, Romantic and modern period works.

Virtuoso Strings is led by San Marcos High School ninth-grader Sofiya Prykhitko and Dos Pueblos High School sophomore Camille Miller, the first- and second-place winners in the prestigious Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation competition.

In addition, young students in The Granada Music & Arts Conservatory Orff and Prelude classes will perform briefly during the concert.

Artistic adviser and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Harbison has written about Santa Barbara Strings: “This is the way to do it: artist-teachers … who have roots in the city creating a fine community of young musicians. The entire region will soon be nourished by players raised strong on Bach, (Henry) Purcell, (Wolfgang Amadeus) Mozart, (Bela) Bartok and, eventually, pieces they write themselves.”

For more information about the concert or Santa Barbara Strings, call Linda Burrows at 805.688.7423.

The event is supported in part by The Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.