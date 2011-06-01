Anacapa School, Class of 2011
Commencement and all-school year-end ceremonies will be held June 10
By Elizabeth Kalbers for Anacapa School | June 1, 2011 | 12:37 a.m.
Commencement for Anacapa School’s Class of 2011 and the all-school year-end ceremonies will be held June 10 at Santa Barbara Woman’s Club-Rockwood, 670 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.
The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, click here or call administrative assistant Elizabeth Kalbers at 805.965.0228.
Class of 2011
Aubrey Cazabat
Joshua Figueroa
Alyssa Gregory
Michelle Macias
Caitlin Mackie-Burke
Connor Proctor
Brenda Renteria
Wishiah Roper
Molly Snyder
Dylan Trujillo
Libby Tuomi
— Elizabeth Kalbers is an administrative assistant for Anacapa School.
