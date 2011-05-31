TechEase Computer Solutions Vehicles Damaged in Apparent Parking Lot Hit-and-Run

Witnesses provide key information and police impound the SUV involved in the crash, but the driver's whereabouts remain unknown

Two vehicles belonging to TechEase Computer Solutions were damaged in an apparent hit-and-run collision Saturday in the parking lot at 3433 State St., according to Santa Barbara police.

Witnesses told TechEase co-founder Evan Asher that a 1999 white Chevy Suburban was making a U-turn about 3 p.m. around a row of cars when it skidded, hit a 10-foot concrete island and crashed into two Toyota Scion TeachEase cars, he told Noozhawk.

Police found the SUV abandoned on San Remo Drive and impounded it early Sunday morning. The Suburban’s owner told Asher that the person he loaned the vehicle to had disappeared, but police could not confirm the vehicle’s owner.

“It’s not really the property damage that’s the nuisance, it’s that a reckless driver who probably needs help for an alcohol problem is out there on the road endangering people’s lives,” Asher said.

Because of the pending investigation and unknown whereabouts of the driver, Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said he couldn’t confirm whether the driver was under the influence.

“In this day and age with technology and cell phones, who loans out a car to someone and can’t find them again?” McCaffrey said.

TechEase provides personal technicians to supply on-site support for businesses, nonprofits and home clients in Santa Barbara. Asher said that for now, technicians have to use their own transportation to field calls.

“We’re imposing on the technicians who have been gracious and understanding, but it will also hurt our visibility,” he said. “It was one of best decisions as far as branding because they would be on calls all day long and people would recognize the business. It’s like a rolling billboard.”

Asher and TechEase staff were out of town during the collision, but he said he is grateful people took the time out of their day to report the incident.

“It was really great that the people who were there tried to help and get as much info as possible,” Asher said.

There is still one witness who Asher said he’s hopeful will be able to identify the driver.

“It’s frustrating that there may be no consequences,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .